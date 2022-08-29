StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.39. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

