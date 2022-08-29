STASIS EURO (EURS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.46 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $123.04 million and $8.46 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

