Starcoin Price Down 25.6% Over Last Week (STC)

Starcoin (STC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Starcoin has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Starcoin has a total market cap of $21.08 million and approximately $38,745.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0736 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Starcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00026054 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00273958 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001052 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002458 BTC.

About Starcoin

Starcoin (CRYPTO:STC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. Starcoin’s total supply is 3,185,136,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,373,485 coins. The official website for Starcoin is www.starcoin.tv. Starcoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam. Starcoin’s official message board is www.starcointalk.com.

Starcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StarKST is a payment gateway system where users can make safe and fast payments around the globe. The platform is developed using blockchain technology. The StarKST project offers to its users an exchange, a StarKST wallet to store, receive/send KST and finally, the StarKST website allocates the payment gateway. The KST token use a private blockchain to improve the safety and quickness of the payments. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.