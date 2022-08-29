Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) & Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Head to Head Analysis

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Worksport’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products $1.30 billion 0.64 $90.89 million $3.63 10.50 Worksport $300,000.00 121.88 -$7.90 million ($0.79) -2.71

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Motor Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Standard Motor Products has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Standard Motor Products and Worksport, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00

Standard Motor Products presently has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.64%. Worksport has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 273.83%. Given Worksport’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Worksport is more favorable than Standard Motor Products.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products 5.97% 14.93% 7.26% Worksport -7,131.36% -36.52% -32.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Worksport shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats Worksport on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors. This segment offers its products under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, SMP Blue Streak Canada, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands. Its Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, ACI, Hayden, Factory Air, and Maxair brands. Its products include air conditioning compressors and repair kits, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, actuators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves, heater cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies, fan clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company serves primarily automotive aftermarket retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico, and other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating. It is also developing TerraVis, a solar cover tonneau cover that gives rechargeable portable power to pickup truck owners. The company distributes its products through wholesalers and online retail channels. It serves private labels and original equipment manufacturers. Worksport Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in May 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

