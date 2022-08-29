Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Update

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the July 31st total of 85,800 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 378,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STAF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.67. 62,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,976. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $22.80.
Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $49.89 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
About Staffing 360 Solutions
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.
