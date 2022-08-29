SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,021 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Black Knight by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,090,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,532 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,707,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 816,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,668,000 after purchasing an additional 319,745 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,053,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,066,000 after purchasing an additional 288,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

BKI traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.07. 1,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

