SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,017 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $312,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,074.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 214,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 196,281 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 882,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 123,902 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 443,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.91 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $55.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86.

