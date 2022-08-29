SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PJUN. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA PJUN opened at $30.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $32.38.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.