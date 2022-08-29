SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLAB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.90. 533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.13 and a 200-day moving average of $222.69. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $164.90 and a one year high of $333.42. The firm has a market cap of $913.99 million, a P/E ratio of -574.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($1.05). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently -213.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 392 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $73,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,022.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $73,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,022.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 722 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $135,894.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,373.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,754 shares of company stock worth $2,342,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

