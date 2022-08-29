SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,571. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.29. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

