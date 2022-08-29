SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $438,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1,235.3% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 335,981 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 143,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $30.52.

