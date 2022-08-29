SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $421,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $211,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $239,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $274,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PMAR opened at $30.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $32.61.

Featured Stories

