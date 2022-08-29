SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

KKR traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.05. 27,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,302. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.