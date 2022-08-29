SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 505 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,266,923,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $138.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.