SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 163 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,209,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Teleflex by 7,726.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teleflex Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.09.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $1.77 on Monday, reaching $222.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,616. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.81. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $223.07 and a 1 year high of $405.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

