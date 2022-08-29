Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 525,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.83. 299,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,998. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $20.29.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

In other news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 21,440 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $273,574.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 528,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $181,326.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 352,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,145.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 21,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $273,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 528,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,168.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,598 shares of company stock worth $1,963,092. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

