SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Short Interest Down 24.2% in August

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,290,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the July 31st total of 12,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 28.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,838. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $80.02. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.26). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $53.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

