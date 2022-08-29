Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Buys $154,151.88 in Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein acquired 21,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $154,151.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,596.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Spok stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,094. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $142.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.40. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.46.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.25%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is -99.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spok by 491.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,155 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spok during the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Spok by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Spok by 14.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Spok by 46.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 428,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 134,900 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

