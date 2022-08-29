Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.93.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $84.63 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Splunk by 2,545.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Splunk by 56.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Splunk by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Splunk by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

