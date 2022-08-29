Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SAVE opened at $23.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.05. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth about $36,616,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,390,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 935,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 114.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,549,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,950,000 after purchasing an additional 826,043 shares in the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.