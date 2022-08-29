Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.42–$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$83.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.61 million. Spire Global also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.10 EPS.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPIR opened at $1.47 on Monday. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 127.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

