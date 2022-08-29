Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF) Short Interest Update

Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the July 31st total of 202,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sph Reit from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Sph Reit Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sph Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sph Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.