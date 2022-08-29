Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Amplitude comprises 0.6% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amplitude worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.46. 9,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.82 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMPL shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $61,828.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $61,828.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,605.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,140 shares of company stock worth $296,467 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

