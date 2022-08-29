Spaceswap MILK2 Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MILK2)

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market capitalization of $155,590.31 and $18,214.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 830.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.83 or 0.02816401 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00820390 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Spaceswap MILK2
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Buying and Selling Spaceswap MILK2
