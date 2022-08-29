South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Separately, StockNews.com raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th.

South Jersey Industries Stock Performance

NYSE SJI opened at $34.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.64.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Jersey Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 234,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 40,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,200,000 after buying an additional 82,711 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 326,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 126,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also

