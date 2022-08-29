Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGW) Short Interest Down 36.8% in August

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the July 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Software Acquisition Group Inc. III

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAGW. Context Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 50.0% in the first quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. III alerts:

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Price Performance

Shares of SWAGW traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $0.34. 294,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,501. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.