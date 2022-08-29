SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) PT Raised to $7.50 at Morgan Stanley

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SOFI has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.54.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.53.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 16,907 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $112,431.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,385,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 16,907 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $112,431.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,385,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $43,000,462.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,900,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,301,878.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 192,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,030 and have sold 12,114,918 shares valued at $97,875,659. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

