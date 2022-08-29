Soda Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $120,174.00 (SOC)

Soda Coin (SOC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Soda Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Soda Coin has a total market capitalization of $12.18 million and approximately $120,174.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

About Soda Coin

Soda Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable.

Soda Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

