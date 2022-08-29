Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $220.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.79.

Snowflake stock opened at $197.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.53.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 25.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 31.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

