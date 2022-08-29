Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $220.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOWGet Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.79.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $197.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 25.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 31.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

