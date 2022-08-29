Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a sell rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.79.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Up 0.7 %

SNOW opened at $197.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.53. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.