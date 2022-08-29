Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Increased to $197.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wolfe Research from $170.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.79.
Snowflake Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $197.71 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.26 and its 200-day moving average is $177.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after buying an additional 1,751,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Snowflake by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after buying an additional 1,270,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after acquiring an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
