Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the July 31st total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Snow Lake Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.41. 127,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,918. Snow Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49.

Get Snow Lake Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of Snow Lake Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Snow Lake Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres located in Manitoba.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snow Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snow Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.