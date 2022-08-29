Smaugs NFT Market Cap Hits $25,195.15 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $25,195.15 and approximately $393.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 600.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.92 or 0.02144392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00834762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.

