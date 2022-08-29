Smartshare Market Cap Tops $102,079.80 (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Smartshare has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $102,079.80 and $1,453.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00053792 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000227 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

