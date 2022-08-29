SmartCredit Token Hits Market Cap of $1.34 Million (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCredit Token has a market cap of $1.34 million and $13,037.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 828.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.47 or 0.02814747 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00821040 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Coin Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io.

SmartCredit Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCredit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCredit Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCredit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

