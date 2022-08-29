Skylight Health Group Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SLHGP)

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Skylight Health Group Price Performance
Shares of Skylight Health Group stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85. Skylight Health Group has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $21.50.
Skylight Health Group Company Profile
