Skrumble Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $904,022.00 (SKM)

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $476,285.32 and $904,022.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

