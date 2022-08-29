Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 5,200 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $60.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.43. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.69.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

