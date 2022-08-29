Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Alliant Energy worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,017,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,509,000 after purchasing an additional 330,037 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $62.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.20 and a one year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

