Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 2,375 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $123.03 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $693,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $10,323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,320,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,613,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $693,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,456 shares of company stock valued at $67,309,037 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

