Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VGM opened at $10.51 on Monday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0459 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

