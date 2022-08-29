Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $38,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.89. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

