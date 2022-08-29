Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,975 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 224.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

MHD stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

