Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.84% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.26. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

