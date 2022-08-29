Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,290 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.