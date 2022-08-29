Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 16,915 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 198,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,767,000 after purchasing an additional 212,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAR stock opened at $77.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.81.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

