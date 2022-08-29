Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Sims Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $11.26 on Monday. Sims has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61.

Get Sims alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMSMY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.