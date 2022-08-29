Simbcoin Swap Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (SMBSWAP)

Simbcoin Swap (SMBSWAP) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. Simbcoin Swap has a total market cap of $337,422.98 and $14,912.00 worth of Simbcoin Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Simbcoin Swap has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Simbcoin Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 597.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.65 or 0.02148116 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00842644 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Simbcoin Swap
Simbcoin Swap’s official Twitter account is @SimbCoin.
Simbcoin Swap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Simbcoin Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simbcoin Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.