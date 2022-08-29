Short Interest in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Declines By 23.0%

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 827,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake
In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Westlake Price Performance
Shares of Westlake stock traded down $4.29 on Monday, hitting $102.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. Westlake has a 1 year low of $80.47 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22.
Westlake Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.
About Westlake
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westlake (WLK)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.