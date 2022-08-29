Short Interest in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Declines By 23.0%

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 827,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.69.

Shares of Westlake stock traded down $4.29 on Monday, hitting $102.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. Westlake has a 1 year low of $80.47 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

