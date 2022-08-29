Short Interest in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Decreases By 25.0%

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vontier Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Vontier has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Vontier

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.21%.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth $66,029,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Vontier in the second quarter worth about $53,839,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,443,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,657,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Vontier to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

